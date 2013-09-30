LIMA, Sept 30 Chilean telecommunications firm
Entel will invest $400 million over a decade to roll
out 4G high-speed Internet services in Peru, the government said
on Monday.
Entel's services will cover 200 districts in Peru and mainly
in areas that draw tourists, said Jesus Guillen, telecom project
manager for Peru's investment promotion agency ProInversion.
On Monday, Peru officially granted Americatel Peru, Entel's
Peruvian subsidiary, the 4G concession the firm won earlier this
year.
"Entel is in the midst of a complete investment in Peru,"
said Eduardo Bobenrieth, Americatel's general manager. "Many
investments in the country are underway to make Nextel a
relevant mobile phone operator."
The firm now has to submit a technical proposal to
authorities who have up to six months to approve it, Guillen
said.
Earlier this year, Entel bought the Peruvian unit of Nextel
from NII Holdings for $400 million to help finance its
entry into the Andean nation, which has one of the
fastest-growing economies in the region.
Entel aims to propel Nextel's contribution to its revenue to
15 to 20 percent in around five years.
Peru's mobile phone and Internet market is now dominated by
Spanish firm Telefonica Movil and Claro, a unit of
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecom giant America Movil
.