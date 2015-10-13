(Adds link to table, details on reasons for Pilgrim shutdown)
Oct 13 Entergy Corp said Tuesday it will
close its Pilgrim nuclear power plant in Massachusetts no later
than June 1, 2019, because of poor market conditions, reduced
revenues and increased operational costs.
"Market conditions and increased costs led us to reluctantly
conclude that we had no option other than to shut down the
plant," Leo Denault, Entergy's chairman and chief executive
officer, said in a press release.
The 680-megawatt Pilgrim reactor entered service in 1972 and
can power more than 600,000 homes.
Entergy's nuclear woes are not unique to Pilgrim. Many other
U.S. nuclear plants also face potential shutdown over the next
several years for economic reasons primarily related to low
natural gas and power prices.
For a table on other reactors in danger of closing, see:
The exact timing of the Pilgrim shutdown depends on several
factors and will be decided in the first half of 2016, Entergy
said.
Entergy said the decision to close Pilgrim was based on a
number of financial factors, including low current and forecast
wholesale energy prices brought about by record low
gas prices, driven by shale gas production, which significantly
impacted Pilgrim's revenues.
The company said Pilgrim was expected to incur annual
after-tax net losses on an operational basis ranging from about
$10 million to $30 million for 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Power prices in New England have averaged $54 per megawatt
since the start of 2015. That was down from $76 in 2014 and a
five-year (2010-2014) average of $58.
Entergy also blamed Pilgrim's problems on wholesale power
market design flaws that continue to suppress energy and
capacity prices in the region that do not provide adequate
compensation to merchant nuclear plants for the benefits they
provide.
Those benefits include reliable carbon-free, large-scale
energy generation 24 hours a day and seven days a week and
onsite fuel storage, Entergy said.
"Efforts over the past few years to correct these market
design flaws have not been sufficiently successful," the company
said.
In addition, Entergy, like other nuclear operators, said
Pilgrim's economic performance was undermined by unfavorable
state energy proposals that subsidize renewable energy resources
and a state proposal to provide above-market prices to utilities
in Canada for hydro power.
Entergy said it has about $870 million in the plant's
decommissioning fund as of Sept. 30. No additional funding is
anticipated at this time.
