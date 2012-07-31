July 31 Power producer Entergy Corp posted higher second-quarter profits, helped by a tax settlement over costs to repair damage from hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.

Net income for the quarter was $365 million, or $2.06 per share, compared with $315 million, or $1.76 per share, a year before. On an operating basis, earnings were $2.11 per share.

On July 17, Entergy said it expected its operational earnings to be $2.10 per share, with net earnings at $2.05 per share.