UPDATE 3-German utilities set for multi-billion euro windfall after nuclear tax ruling
* Companies could share 7 billion euro windfall (Adds government reaction, analyst, updates shares)
July 31 Power producer Entergy Corp posted higher second-quarter profits, helped by a tax settlement over costs to repair damage from hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.
Net income for the quarter was $365 million, or $2.06 per share, compared with $315 million, or $1.76 per share, a year before. On an operating basis, earnings were $2.11 per share.
On July 17, Entergy said it expected its operational earnings to be $2.10 per share, with net earnings at $2.05 per share.
* Companies could share 7 billion euro windfall (Adds government reaction, analyst, updates shares)
DUBAI/DOHA, June 7 The United Arab Emirates tightened the squeeze on fellow Gulf state Qatar on Wednesday, threatening anyone publishing expressions of sympathy towards Doha with up to 15 years in prison and barring entry to Qataris.