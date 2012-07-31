* Q2 adj EPS $2.11 vs est $1.66

* Q2 rev down 10 pct at $2.52 bln

July 31 Power producer Entergy Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on a tax settlement related to costs to repair damage caused by hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.

Net income rose to $365 million, or $2.06 per share, for the second quarter from $315 million, or $1.76 per share, a year before.

On an operating basis, the company earned $2.11 per share.

Entergy had estimated its operational earnings at $2.10 per share and net earnings at $2.05 per share.

Operating revenue fell 10 percent to $2.52 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Perhaps Entergy is poised to increase its guidance after the third quarter," FBR Capital Markets and Co analyst Marc de Croisset wrote in a note to clients.

The New Orleans, Louisiana-based company reaffirmed its earnings forecast for 2012. The company sees a full-year profit of $3.49 to $4.29 per share. The company forecast full-year operational profit of $4.85 to $5.65 per share.

Shares of the company were marginally down at $72.81 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.