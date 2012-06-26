June 26 Entergy Louisiana LLC on Tuesday sold $200 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $100 million. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ENTERGY LOUISIANA AMT $200 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 07/01/2052 TYPE FMB ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 07/03/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A CALLABLE 07/01/2017