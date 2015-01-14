WASHINGTON Jan 14 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Wednesday it has approved a new device to
treat obesity, the first since 2007.
Known as the Maestro Rechargeable System, the device, made
by EnteroMedics Inc, controls hunger and feelings of
fullness by targeting the nerve pathway between the brain and
the stomach.
It is implanted surgically into the abdomen and works by
sending electrical pulses that interfere with the activity of
the vagus nerve, which signals to the brain that the stomach is
empty.
A 12-month clinical study showed that patients implanted
with the device lost 8.5 percent more weight than the control
group.
That did not meet the main goal of the clinical trial, which
was to show weight loss of 10 percent or more. But an FDA
advisory panel considered additional data and concluded that the
benefits of the device outweighed the risks for certain
patients.
