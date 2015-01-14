(Updates with stock reaction, details)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Jan 14 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Wednesday it has approved a new device to
treat obesity, the first since 2007, sending shares of its
maker, EnteroMedics Inc, up as much as 74 percent.
Known as the Maestro Rechargeable System, the device
controls hunger and feelings of fullness by targeting the nerve
pathway between the brain and the stomach.
It is implanted surgically into the abdomen and works by
sending electrical pulses that interfere with the activity of
the vagus nerve, which signals to the brain that the stomach is
empty.
The device can be recharged by the patient and healthcare
professionals can adjust its settings using external
controllers.
A 12-month clinical study showed that patients implanted
with the device lost 8.5 percent more weight than the control
group.
That did not meet the main goal of the clinical trial, which
was to show weight loss of 10 percent or more. But an FDA
advisory panel considered additional data and concluded that the
benefits of the device outweighed the risks for certain
patients.
The device is approved to treat patients aged 18 and older
who have not been able to lose weight with a weight-loss
program, who have a body mass index of 35 to 45 and have at
least one other obesity-related condition, such as Type II
diabetes. A person with a BMI of 30 or more is considered obese.
Despite the approval, the prospects for the device will
depend on insurers being willing to pay for it, a process that
could take up to two years, analysts estimate.
As part of the approval, the company must conduct a
five-year study that will follow at least 100 patients and
collect additional safety and effectiveness data.
Serious side effects reported in the clinical study included
nausea, pain, vomiting and surgical complications.
More than a third of U.S. adults are obese, according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, placing them at
greater risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancer.
Other surgical treatments for obesity include gastric
banding systems that limit the amount of food that can be eaten
at one time.
The company's shares were 23 percent higher at $1.45 in
mid-morning trading on Nasdaq from a close of $1.18. Earlier in
the day they rose as high as $2.05.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by James
Dalgleish)