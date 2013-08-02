UPDATE 4-Coal exports disrupted in cyclone-hit Australia as floodwaters rise
* One miner declares force majeure, others may follow - source
(Corrects attribution in 1st paragraph to Chief Operating Officer Jim Teague, not CEO Mike Creel)
Aug 1 Line fill on Enterprise Product Partners LP's Appalachia-to-Texas (ATEX) ethane pipeline could happen by the end of this year, Chief Operating Officer Jim Teague told investors on an earnings call on Thursday.
The pipeline will move growing production of ethane from the Marcellus and Utica Shale formations in states such as Pennsylvania and Ohio to Texas. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* One miner declares force majeure, others may follow - source
LONDON, April 3 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser is reviewing strategic options for its small food business, it said on Monday, as it seeks to pay down debt following its planned $16.6 billion purchase of Mead Johnson.
LONDON, April 3 Shares in Imagination Tech crashed 69 percent on Monday after its biggest customer Apple said it would stop using the British firm's graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years' time.