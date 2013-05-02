By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON May 2 Enterprise Products Partners
will expand its crude oil storage and distribution
system serving Southeast Texas refineries, the pipeline and
distribution company said on Thursday.
The expansion includes an additional 4 million barrels of
crude oil storage capacity at its ECHO terminal on the Houston
Ship Channel, as well as about 55 miles of 24-inch and 36-inch
pipeline to connect the terminal with major refineries in the
southeast Texas market.
The expansion will be finished in phases, with the final
phase done in the fourth quarter of 2014, the company said.
The ECHO terminal also will have access to Enterprise'
marine terminal at Morgan's Point on the Houston Ship Channel.
The expansion comes amid booming U.S. and Canadian crude
production that increasingly is replacing more expensive
waterborne imports that traditionally supplied southeast Texas
refineries, Enterprise said.
As production increasingly flows into that market from the
Eagle Ford shale and Permian Basin in Texas, North Dakota's
Bakken shale, other Midcontinent shale plays and Canada, "there
will be a significant increase in crude oil bound for the Gulf
Coast, the company said. Those crudes arrive via rail, barge and
pipeline.
Other companies also have increased storage and distribution
capacity along the U.S. Gulf Coast to accommodate that incoming
supply, including Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, Plains
All American and Sunoco Logistics Partners