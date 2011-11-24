LONDON Nov 24 British firm Enterprise, owned by private equity company 3i Group, has lost out on a 210 million pound ($326 million) environment contract with Edinburgh council after members went against its recommendation and voted to keep the work in-house.

Outsourcing firm Enterprise beat a joint venture bid from construction group Kier and waste management firm Shanks Group to be named as a recommended partner for the seven-year deal last month.

However, councillors on Thursday decided to terminate the procurement process and instead deliver services including street cleaning, park maintenance and bin collections in-house.

"We now have a clear council decision and I look forward to working with the staff and their representatives to deliver the improvements to which we have all now committed," director of services for communities Mark Turley said in a council statement.

Edinburgh council, which is also tendering contracts for IT services and facilities management worth over 400 million pounds in total, has faced opposition from unions concerning the outsourcing of public services. ($1 = 0.6445 British pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)