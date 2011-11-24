LONDON Nov 24 British firm Enterprise,
owned by private equity company 3i Group, has lost out
on a 210 million pound ($326 million) environment contract with
Edinburgh council after members went against its recommendation
and voted to keep the work in-house.
Outsourcing firm Enterprise beat a joint venture bid from
construction group Kier and waste management firm Shanks
Group to be named as a recommended partner for the
seven-year deal last month.
However, councillors on Thursday decided to terminate the
procurement process and instead deliver services including
street cleaning, park maintenance and bin collections in-house.
"We now have a clear council decision and I look forward to
working with the staff and their representatives to deliver the
improvements to which we have all now committed," director of
services for communities Mark Turley said in a council
statement.
Edinburgh council, which is also tendering contracts for IT
services and facilities management worth over 400 million pounds
in total, has faced opposition from unions concerning the
outsourcing of public services.
($1 = 0.6445 British pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)