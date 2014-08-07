LONDON Aug 7 British pub group Enterprise Inns posted a 2.1 percent rise in third quarter like-for-like net income and said on-going operational initiatives had helped boost sales.

The group has been investing in revamps to its estate, as well as better training for publicans, discounted TV packages and improved food ranges to help boost sales after years spent focused on selling off pubs to help lower huge debts.

On Thursday the company, landlord to some 5,500 pubs, reported like-for-like net income growth of 1.3 percent for the 44 weeks to Aug. 2, slightly above the 1.1 percent rise recorded for the first half of the year.

Sales were boosted by extra trade around the soccer World Cup in June.

Last month the British Beer and Pub Association said quarterly pub beer sales were positive for the first time since 2011, with the 2.6 percent increase the highest growth rate this century thanks to a VAT cut, a later Easter and the World Cup.

The group said it was confident of meeting full-year expectations. According to a Reuters poll of seven analysts, the firm is forecast to post a pretax profit of 120 million pounds. (Reporting by Neil Maidment and Tess Little; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)