LONDON Nov 19 Enterprise Inns said its
chief executive Ted Tuppen would step down from the pub group
next year after more than two decades in the role and will be
replaced by its chief operating officer.
Tuppen, who founded the business in 1991 before listing it
on the London stock exchange in 1995, will retire as CEO on Feb.
6 and will leave the company on May 19, Enterprise said on
Tuesday.
He will be succeeded by COO Simon Townsend, who has been
with the group since 1999.
Enterprise Inns, which has some 5,500 pubs across Britain,
announced the news as it returned to like-for-like net income
growth in its final quarter, growing by 0.6 percent, leaving it
down 2.9 percent for the year.
It said underlying growth had continued in the first seven
weeks of its new fiscal year.
Overall it posted an expected 11.7 percent fall in profit
before tax and exceptional items to 121 million pounds ($194.96
million) for the year to Sept. 30.
The company, which has spent the past few years selling off
pubs to help reduce its debt, said disposals had helped net debt
fall by 216 million pounds to 2.5 billion pounds.
Shares in Enterprise Inns, which have more than doubled on
a year ago, closed at 138 pence on Monday, valuing the business
at almost 700 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6206 British pounds)