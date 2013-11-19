LONDON Nov 19 Enterprise Inns said its chief executive Ted Tuppen would step down from the pub group next year after more than two decades in the role and will be replaced by its chief operating officer.

Tuppen, who founded the business in 1991 before listing it on the London stock exchange in 1995, will retire as CEO on Feb. 6 and will leave the company on May 19, Enterprise said on Tuesday.

He will be succeeded by COO Simon Townsend, who has been with the group since 1999.

Enterprise Inns, which has some 5,500 pubs across Britain, announced the news as it returned to like-for-like net income growth in its final quarter, growing by 0.6 percent, leaving it down 2.9 percent for the year.

It said underlying growth had continued in the first seven weeks of its new fiscal year.

Overall it posted an expected 11.7 percent fall in profit before tax and exceptional items to 121 million pounds ($194.96 million) for the year to Sept. 30.

The company, which has spent the past few years selling off pubs to help reduce its debt, said disposals had helped net debt fall by 216 million pounds to 2.5 billion pounds.

Shares in Enterprise Inns, which have more than doubled on a year ago, closed at 138 pence on Monday, valuing the business at almost 700 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6206 British pounds)