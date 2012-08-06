Aug 6 Enterprise Products Operating LLC on Monday sold $1.75 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by Enterprise Products Partners LP . Barclays, Citigroup, and SunTrust were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING LLC TRANCHE 1 AMT $650 MLN COUPON 1.25 PCT MATURITY 08/13/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.941 FIRST PAY 02/13/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 1.27 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/13/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.1 BLN COUPON 4.45 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2043 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.47 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.482 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/13/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 185 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS