HOUSTON, April 17 Enterprise Products Partners
is considering options for its joint-venture 210,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) Centennial refined products pipeline
because of low volumes shipped from the U.S. Gulf Coast to
Illinois, an executive told analysts on Wednesday.
Tom Zulim, group senior vice president of regulated
businesses and refined products, said during Enterprises' annual
analyst meeting that the company has considered moving different
products or reversing the pipeline, but "nothing has come to
fruition yet."
Centennial is a 50/50 joint venture between Enterprise and
Marathon Petroleum Corp
"It continues to be in service, but it's not moving much
right now," Zulim said without specifying volume levels.