July 16 Pipeline company Genesis Energy LP said it would buy Enterprise Products Partners LP's offshore Gulf of Mexico pipelines and services business for about $1.5 billion.

The offshore assets being acquired include Enterprise's stake in nine crude oil pipeline systems with more than 1,100 miles of pipeline and nine natural gas pipeline systems totaling about 1,200 miles of pipeline. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)