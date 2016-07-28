HOUSTON, July 28 Enterprise Products Partners on Thursday said the first ship to load ethane for export from its new terminal on the Houston Ship Channel will arrive on August 1, the first such export of the light natural gas liquid from the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Exports from the terminal are expected to ramp up to 1.9 million barrels per month by the end of the year, executives said on Thursday during the company's second quarter earnings call.

Enterprise said it is currently in the process of commissioning the ethane export facility, as well as its new Waha natural gas processing plant in the Delaware Basin.

Separately, the company said it estimates its Pascagoula Natural Gas Processing Plant in Mississippi will return to operations by the fourth quarter of this year. A fire knocked the facility out of service in late June. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)