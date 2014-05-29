BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core legacy hotel
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core legacy hotel
NEW YORK May 29 Operations on the Seaway Crude Pipeline are expected to resume "in a few days" after planned maintenance, an Enterprise Products Partners L.P. spokesman said.
There is no exact estimation for timing of a restart, he said.
Seaway Pipeline, a joint venture between Enterprise and Enbridge Inc. delivers crude between the Cushing, Oklahoma and the Freeport, Texas area, and a terminal and distribution crude oil network originating in Texas City, Texas that serves refineries in the Greater Houston area, according to its website. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Chris Reese)
* Great American Capital Partners -co and KKR Capital Markets entered into agreement with Sears Canada to provide C$300 million senior secured term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: