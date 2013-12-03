Aujas Networks Pvt Ltd, which offers risk management, data protection and identity & access management solutions to enterprises, has raised an undisclosed amount in Series B funding from IDG Ventures India, IvyCap Ventures and Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund (RVCF). The capital will be used to strengthen its presence in existing markets that include North America, South Asia and the Middle East. As part of the deal, RVCF's CEO Girish Gupta will join the board of Aujas.

"The funding will allow us to continue to invest in technology and our global operations," said Srinivas Rao, co-founder and CEO, Aujas.

Aujas was founded in 2008 by Rao, along with Navin Kotian (CMO) and Sameer Shelke (COO). Prior to setting up Aujas, Rao was a director at Cisco Systems. In the past, he had worked at companies like Network Solutions, Microland and Sonata Software. He is currently an independent director at 24x7 Learning Pvt Ltd. Kotian was CMO at Phishnix prior to co-founding Aujas, and has also served as the country business manager at IBM India. The other co-founder Shelke was director (service development & solutions) at Fidelity Investments, and had also worked at Cisco, HP and Microland.

An information risk management (IRM) solution firm, Aujas helps enterprises mitigate risk and enhance information value. It provides technology life-cycle services, including strategy and design, control integration, sustenance and optimisation services in the area of information risk. The firm claims to have more than 300 clients across 23 countries, and has witnessed over 100 per cent growth year-on-year.

The company was incubated by IDG Ventures as part of its Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR) programme, and had also received seed funding from IDG. Aujas has offices in Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR in India; New Jersey and California in the US, and an office in Sharjah (UAE).

