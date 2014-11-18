LONDON Nov 18 Enterprise Inns Plc
* Like-For-Like net income with growth of 0.5% in final
quarter resulting in an increase of 1.4% for full year
* ebitda* before exceptional items of £302 million (2013:
£313 million)
* Fy profit before tax and exceptional items maintained at
£121 million (2013: £121 million)
* Net debt, down to £2.4 billion (2013: £2.5 billion)
* For first seven weeks of new financial year, we have
continued to deliver like-for-like net income growth
* Partial refinancing of 2018 corporate bonds and a new
revolving bank facility completed on 7 october 2014
