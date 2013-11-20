BRIEF-Cimarex announces pricing of senior unsecured notes
* Cimarex Energy Co - priced an offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027
Nov 20 Enterprise Inns PLC : * Barclays raises target price to 165p from 125p; rating overweight
April 3 Coca-Cola Co is putting the likeness of Warren Buffett on Cherry Coke cans in China, hoping to benefit from its biggest shareholder's popularity in the country.
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, April 3 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc tried to contain a public relations debacle on Monday after protests and a dressing down by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over hefty executive pay hikes just weeks after its latest government loan.