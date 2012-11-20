* FY profit before tax and exceptional items 137 mln stg vs 157 mln

* LfL net income down 1.2 pct (2011: 4.3 pct decline

* Reduced net debt by 266 mln stg to 2.7 bln stg

* Targeting flat LfL growth in 2012/13

LONDON, Nov 20 British pub group Enterprise Inns posted an expected drop in annual profit and said it was targeting flat underlying sales growth next year after a strong improvement in 2012.

The group, which has around 6,000 pubs across Britain but is saddled with 2.7 billion pounds ($4.30 billion) of debt, has been focused on reducing its borrowings, raising 208 million pounds this year from pub sales and signing a refinancing agreement with lenders.

"The market continues to be challenging but we are in great shape as a business... We have got flat like-for-likes or even growth very much in our sights for the (2012/13) full year," Chief Executive Ted Tuppen told reporters on Tuesday.

Total like-for-like income declined 1.2 percent in the year to September 30, easing down from a 4.3 percent fall a year earlier, with an improved performance across the UK including a swing to 1.2 percent growth in the south of the country.

Underlying growth where publicans have been in occupation for over one year - representing 81 percent of Enterprise's total net income - grew by 2.2 percent.

Tuppen said that its first quarter would be tough, however, due to comparatives with an unseasonably warm October in the UK last year and an issue with its wine and spirits supplier.

Against the backdrop of a British pub industry hit hard by a smoking ban, rising alcohol duties and a recession that has emptied customer's pockets, Enterprise has sold over 1,000 pubs in recent years and said it expected its estate to reduce to 5,200 over the next three years.

The group said it had cut bank borrowings to 310 million pounds, down from 446 million a year earlier. Net debt now stands at 2.7 billion pounds, versus 3 billion pounds a year ago.

Profit before tax and exceptional items in the year to Sept. 30 was 137 million pounds, down from 157 million a year ago but in line with a consensus of 9 analysts polled by Reuters.

Shares in the group closed at 66.75 pence on Monday, more than double that of a year ago, valuing the firm at around 340 million pounds.