LONDON May 14 Enterprise Inns PLC : * H1 EBITDA* before exceptional items £153 million (H1 2012: £168 million). * Like-for-like net income in total estate down 4.2% (H1 2012: 1.6% down) * Profit before tax and exceptional items £55 million (H1 2012: £64 million) * Target continues to be the delivery of like-for-like net income growth in H2 * Total net debt reduced to £2.5 billion by the year end * Like-for-like net income for the total estate for the second half to date is