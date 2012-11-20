LONDON Nov 20 Enterprise Inns PLC : * FY profit before tax and exceptional items 137 million STG (2011: 157

million) * Like-for-like net income down 1.2 percent (2011: 4.3 percent down) * First target is to achieve like-for-like net income growth for the entire

estate * Will continue to use available cash to reduce debt * Reduced net debt by 266 million STG to 2.7BN STG (2011: 3.0 bn STG)