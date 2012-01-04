* Pipeline to have capacity of 115,000 barrels per day
* Pipeline expected to begin service by mid-2014
Jan 4 Enterprise Products Partners LP
and Genesis Energy said they would build a
pipeline to transport crude to refineries in the U.S. Gulf
Coast.
The pipeline will be constructed and owned by Southeast
Keathley Canyon Pipeline Company LLC, a 50/50 joint venture
between Enterprise and Genesis.
The gathering pipeline, which is expected to begin service
by mid-2014, is being designed with a capacity of 115,000
barrels per day and will cater to the deepwater Lucius
development area in the Gulf of Mexico.
The companies said they had struck deals with a consortium
of six Gulf of Mexico producers -- Anadarko U.S. Offshore Corp
, Apache Deepwater Development LLC, Exxon Mobil
Corp, Eni Petroleum US LLC, Petrobras America
and Plains Offshore Operations.