GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
Aug 1 Pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners LP's quarterly profit rose 26 percent as it transported more natural gas and margins from processing the fuel improved.
The company, which operates oil and gas pipelines, said net income rose to $567 million, or 64 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $449 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 13 percent to $9.79 billion.
Enterprise shares, which have risen 14 percent this year, closed at $53 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
WASHINGTON, June 7 U.S. President Donald Trump's selection of Jeffrey Bossert Clark to be the Justice Department's top environmental lawyer has raised concerns by Gulf coast environmental groups as he was the lawyer for international oil company BP Plc in the aftermath of the company's 2010 drilling rig explosion.