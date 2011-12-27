* Expects proceeds of about $825 mln from sale
* Buyers' names not disclosed
* Deal expected in January
Dec 27 Enterprise Products Partners LP
said it will sell 22.8 million Energy Transfer Equity
L.P. units to undisclosed buyers for about $825 million.
Enterprise Products, whose subsidiary owns the units of the
pipeline operator, said the proceeds will be used for general
partnership purposes, including funding growth-capital projects.
The deal is expected to occur in January 2012.
Energy Transfer Equity's shares closed at $39.80 on Friday
on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of Enterprise
Products closed at $45.52.