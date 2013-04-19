SYDNEY, April 19 An Australian barrister who for
years has traded her staid court robes and wig for fur and lycra
to sing pop tunes in her off hours now stands only a step away
from every musician's dream - breaking into the top 10 on the
music charts.
"Luv Bomb", the debut single by "Bowie Jane", the
27-year-old's musical alter ego, has climbed to No. 11 on the UK
Pop Club Charts in the high point of a double life she has kept
secret for more than four years.
"Of course my close friends were aware ... but generally it
hasn't been too hard to keep the two separate," said Bowie Jane,
declining to reveal her real name, in an email to Reuters.
"I dress differently in court and I don't have a fringe. On
stage you wouldn't pick it was the same person."
Passionate about music all her life, she originally wanted
to pursue it as a career but went to university and became a
barrister to please her parents, who wanted her to have
something practical to fall back on.
A typical day involved arriving at court, meeting with
clients and preparing a case before racing off in the evening
for her shows. Once, she had to leave early to get to her
performance on the main stage at the Australian Open tennis.
"I'd perform, then go home with a husky voice, rest and get
up and do court the next day," she said.
The hectic double life occasionally has led to her wearing
her stage costumes under her legal robes.
"I really have to flick my mind from one mode to the other.
I am very serious in court and on stage I am the complete
opposite," she said.
(Reporting By Thuy Ong; Editing by Elaine Lies)