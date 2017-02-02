NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British rock
band Coldplay has thrown its support behind a Malta-based
humanitarian charity that saves migrants in search-and-rescue
missions at sea, the charity said on Thursday.
The musicians, known for hits such as "Clocks" and "Viva La
Vida", kicked off their new role as patrons of MOAS (Migrant
Offshore Aid Station) with an online fundraising film.
"We feel duty-bound to raise awareness about this noble
mission," the Grammy Award-winning band said in a statement.
In the film, entitled "Rescue Humanity", the band's lead
vocalist, Chris Martin, sings an a cappella rendition of
Coldplay's hit song "Don't Panic" over footage depicting
distressed migrants at sea being rescued by MOAS staff.
"But for an accident of geography, those people could be us
and we could be them," Martin said in a statement.
MOAS has saved the lives of more than 30,000 migrants making
perilous journeys from northern Africa and the Middle East to
Europe, often on flimsy rafts and boats, the charity said.
In 2017 so far, some 5,500 migrants and refugees had entered
Europe by sea by the end of January, with over three quarters
arriving in Italy and the remainder in Greece, according to the
International Organization for Migration (IOM).
More than 250 were believed to have drowned, IOM data shows.
Migration flows are expected to increase later this year
once the weather warms.
