LONDON Oct 25 The former lead singer of British rock band Cream, Jack Bruce, has died aged 71, his family said on Saturday.

Bruce, who also played bass for the band, founded Cream with guitarist Eric Clapton and drummer Ginger Baker in 1966.

He co-wrote some of Cream's biggest hits including "Sunshine of Your Love" and "I Feel Free" before the band broke up in 1968.

"The world of music will be a poorer place without him, but he lives on in his music and forever in our hearts," family members said on Bruce's website. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)