* Glitches, a bit of spittle emphasise broadcast is live
* Live ballet, opera, play broadcasts draw growing audience
* You feel "it's happening in front of you", viewer says
By Michael Roddy
LONDON, Dec 22 Perhaps the most famous kiss in
opera, when the temptress witch Kundry seduces the know-nothing
hero of Richard Wagner's "Parsifal", went off without a hitch in
a close-up shot for a global live transmission from the Royal
Opera House in London.
Then came the glitch.
"Where is the follow spot?" exasperated live transmission
director Jonathan Haswell, monitoring the outgoing feed in a
studio deep in the bowels of the opera house, grumbled to his
small crew hunched over vision mixers and a "Parsifal" score.
Spotlights above the stage had failed to come on instantly
to track New Zealand-born tenor Simon O'Neill and German soprano
Angela Denoke disengaging from one another.
They flicked on within seconds and it is unlikely that many
in the Covent Garden audience earlier this month, or in the
cinemas in 28 countries where the Royal Opera screened the
transmission, noticed much, if anything, amiss.
But the incident showed the intensity of the effort behind
the scenes to bring live performances to audiences in cinemas
where the camera reveals intimate details - and snags -
invisible even from the best opera house seats.
It underscored what Peter Gelb, general manager of the
Metropolitan Opera in New York and acknowledged global guru of
live opera broadcasts, has called their "reality show" allure.
"There is this cultural kind of gladiatorial aspect to opera
singing and opera singers because they are out there, they are
singing into (hidden) microphones for the purpose of the
audiences in movie theatres but they are not being amplified,
they are on their own," Gelb, 60, told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
BOX OFFICE
That is one reason more and more people watch live stage
performances. The Royal Ballet's live "Nutcracker" was number
one in the British box office the day of broadcast on Dec. 12.
"You see it on big screens with big emotions and also it's
direct," said Katerina Novikova, head of press for Russia's
Bolshoi Theatre whose ballets reach up to 1,000 cinemas. "It's
quite touching because you see what's going on on our stage."
Live transmissions have become potential or actual big
sources of revenue for the Met, the Bolshoi, the Royal Opera and
Ballet, Britain's National Theatre and others that may only have
done one or two shows but want to do more.
The Met, which spends $1 million per production for live
broadcasts of 10 to 12 operas a year, says it made $17 million
from them in its 2013 fiscal year. To emphasise the "liveness",
the Met even shows the scenery changes in its broadcasts to be
seen this year by about three million people in 64 countries.
"We're not censoring the action and things happen which are
fun for the audiences. The audience knows it's all kind of live
and spontaneous," Gelb said.
That is a selling point for people who trek to the Barbican
Cinema in London to watch "Met Live" from New York, sipping wine
and eating smoked salmon sandwiches with friends in the lobby
during the interval, or who fill up a theatre in Budapest for a
transmission of Shakespeare's "Othello" or Kenneth Branagh in
"Macbeth" presented by Britain's National Theatre.
"It's about being part of the larger audience and also that
it's happening right there and now," said Michael Mansell, 54, a
British translator who regularly attends the National Theatre
broadcasts in the Hungarian capital. He likes the quality of
acting and the live theatre experience - even from a distance.
"You don't want things to go wrong but things could go
wrong. There's the feeling it's happening in front of you, it's
not happened before, it's different from a film," he said.
WARTS AND ALL
Things go wrong even for the Met, which has the benefit of
years of experience, having made its first live transmission on
Dec. 30, 2006. A 10-to-15 second transmission blackout at the
Barbican in Verdi's "Falstaff" this month had the audience
holding its breath. Gelb is said to track sunspot activity for
advance warning of possible satellite transmission disruptions.
But while the high-gloss, high-cost world of opera may want
its broadcasts to be as close as possible to perfection, David
Sabel, the Washington, DC-born head of digital broadcast for
Britain's National Theatre, doesn't have any qualms about
spittle issuing from an actor's mouth.
"It's sort of warts and all - this is the theatre," Sabel,
34, told Reuters in an interview.
"If you're in the front row in the theatre you do sometimes
get spat on and I think people love that. I think audiences in
cinemas, they want it to be like they are there. They can't be
in London or they couldn't get a ticket to the show, so isn't it
great they can get an opportunity like this?"
If the Met, under Gelb, is now the biggest brand in the live
opera world, the National Theatre, whose outgoing artistic
director Nicholas Hytner hired the fresh-out-of-business-school
Sabel to write a business plan for live theatre transmissions,
and then to manage it, is coming up fast.
LEAPFROG GROWTH
It was the Met's leapfrog growth that inspired the National
to look into live broadcasts in 2008, Sabel said. Since then the
number of cinemas showing broadcasts from the National's stage,
and from other theatres that have signed on board, has doubled
every year. A transmission of the popular "War Horse" in
February is expected to be shown on 1,000 screens, he said.
"It's growing really quickly and luckily it has been a huge
success artistically and with audiences," Sabel said. "We find
that some people are sceptical the first time because you think
filmed theatre hasn't worked in the past, but we've found a way
to do it that works."
What the National does, but the Met and Royal Opera do not,
is to take over the best seats for its cameras, effectively
turning the theatre into a studio for a night, and charging the
theatre clientele a bit less per ticket for the inconvenience.
At a cost of about 250,000 pounds ($410,000) per
transmission, the National makes a small profit and fulfils its
mission of bringing theatre to people throughout Britain, and
now the world, Sabel said.
The opera productions, on the other hand, are made with the
utmost decorum. The live transmissions are choreographed and
scripted down to the last detail. The cameras, while visible
inside the opera house, are placed so as not to ruffle the
feathers of people spending sometimes $300 a ticket - perhaps
ten times what it might cost to attend a cinema screening.
Haswell, 53, who worked as a director for the BBC before
going freelance, said enormous advances in high-definition
digital cameras and sound capture and editing have made a lot of
the magic possible, but preparation is everything.
He pores over DVD recordings of rehearsals, and the score of
the opera, to come up with a shot list for his camera crews.
With the blessing of stage director Stephen Langridge, he
consults the singers about subtle changes in their movements or
position on stage to provide better camera shots at specific
moments - especially for that kiss.
"Parsifal, when you come down stage left to Kundry, please
be within arm's length so you don't have to move your feet,"
Haswell said he had told tenor O'Neill.
"The reason is I have a tight two-shot here with the two of
them in frame and if he steps away the camera has to ease out
and you lose that intimacy. It feels like there's some kind of
mistake and when it's on a cinema screen that zooming out feels
just awful."
O'Neill and Denoke did as instructed. The shot was precisely
framed. And the spotlights provided a reminder that this was
what it said on the label: Royal Opera live.
($1 = 0.6101 British pounds)
