VIENNA Dec 22 British singer George Michael was discharged from a Vienna hospital on Thursday after weeks of treatment for severe pneumonia, the Oesterreich newspaper reported.

The report on the paper's website said the 48-year-old former Wham! frontman walked to a waiting limousine that took him to the airport. It cited unidentified hospital staff.

"He will be able to celebrate Christmas at home in London," it said.

A spokeswoman for the Vienna General Hospital declined to comment on the report, referrring questions to Michael's public relations agency.

The Grammy award-winning singer found fame in the 1980s with Wham! before going on to pursue a successful solo career. He has sold an estimated 100 million records and has a personal fortune estimated at 90 million pounds ($141 million).

($1 = 0.6384 British pounds) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Paul Casciato)