VIENNA Dec 22 British singer George
Michael was discharged from a Vienna hospital on Thursday after
weeks of treatment for severe pneumonia, the Oesterreich
newspaper reported.
The report on the paper's website said the 48-year-old
former Wham! frontman walked to a waiting limousine that took
him to the airport. It cited unidentified hospital staff.
"He will be able to celebrate Christmas at home in London,"
it said.
A spokeswoman for the Vienna General Hospital declined to
comment on the report, referrring questions to Michael's public
relations agency.
The Grammy award-winning singer found fame in the 1980s with
Wham! before going on to pursue a successful solo career. He has
sold an estimated 100 million records and has a personal fortune
estimated at 90 million pounds ($141 million).
($1 = 0.6384 British pounds)
