LONDON Nov 21 The remaining members of British
comedy troupe Monty Python announced on Thursday they would
regroup for the first time since the 1980s to stage a comedy and
musical show next year at one of London's biggest venues.
The one-off show on July 1 will be tailored to fit the
massive O2 Arena and feature some of the group's most famous
material, but also will include skits never before performed on
stage, the five Pythons said at a news conference.
"We just thought it would be fun to try and see if we were
still funny and that is our intention so far, just to do the O2
and see if we can fill it," Eric Idle, one of the members of the
group who are all now in their 70s, said.
Asked what the show would offer, he said: "I expect a little
comedy, pathos, music and a tiny piece of ancient sex."
John Cleese said they wanted to include some of their most
famous routines, such as the "Dead Parrot", but would work in
new material as well.
"People do really want to see the old hits but we don't want
to do them in a predictable way," Cleese said.
"The main danger we have is that the audience know the
scripts better than we do."
The group said tickets would range in price from 27.50
pounds to 95 pounds ($45-150) - "only 300 pounds less than the
Stones" - a reference to prices of almost 400 pounds for the
last Rolling Stones concert tour. The O2 can seat up to 20,000.
The comedy team made its name in the BBC television sketch
series "Monty Python's Flying Circus" in the 1970s and went on
to make offbeat feature films such as "Monty Python And The Holy
Grail" and "Monty Python's Life of Brian".
Graham Chapman, one of the original members, died of cancer
in 1989 at age 48, but the Pythons said he would be there in
spirit - and perhaps in person.
"We've told him we're going on and if there is a God he'll
be turning up," Idle said.
($1 = 0.6184 British pounds)
