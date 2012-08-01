Blackstone closes 7.8 bln-euro European property fund, source says
June 7 Blackstone Group, has closed a 7.8 billion-euro ($8.79 billion) fund that will focus on European commercial real estate, a source familiar with the matter said.
Aug 1 Entertainment Properties Trust on Wednesday sold $350 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES AMT $350 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/08/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 424.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Stifel Financial - on June 6, Richard Himelfarb, Thomas Michaud, Thomas Mulroy, Victor Nesi, Ben Plotkin, James Zemlyak have resigned as directors Source text:(http://bit.ly/2sgUqiZ) Further company coverage: