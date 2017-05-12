May 12 Entertainment One, the maker of
children's TV show Peppa Pig, said it expects full-year profit
to take a 47-million-pound ($60.42 million) hit from one-off
costs related to the restructuring of its film division.
Canada's eOne, however, said it expects full-year underlying
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to
be in line with expectations, with the restructuring of its film
division expected to drive improved underlying profitability and
cash flow.
"One-off costs are a near-term negative, but show that ETO
is pushing forward with its film restructuring under the new CFO
and making the right pro-active decisions after several years of
disappointment in this specific division," Investec analyst
Steve Liechti said.
Earlier this month, the company -- which rebuffed a 1
billion-pound takeover offer from Britain's biggest free-to-air
commercial broadcaster ITV Plc last year -- appointed
Joe Sparacio as permanent chief financial officer, after six
months as interim CFO.
In March, the company said it continued to see a rebound in
box office film revenues in the second half of the year, thanks
to a strong slate of new releases including 'La La Land',
'Arrival' and 'The Girl on the Train'.
At the time, eOne -- which is headquartered in Toronto,
Canada, but listed on the London Stock Exchange -- said it
expects to release 170 new film titles this financial year,
including director Steven Spielberg's 'The Post' and actor
George Clooney's 'Suburbicon'.
The company said the one-off costs related to its film
division restructuring include 27 million pounds from its move
to digital distribution and a $25 million payment related to the
renegotiation of an individual distribution agreement.
The company is scheduled to report full-year results on May
23.
Shares of the company fell nearly 3 percent to 236.9 pence
in early trading on the London Stock Exchange, before paring
losses to trade down 0.8 percent by 0849 GMT.
($1 = 0.7778 pounds)
(Reporting by Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)