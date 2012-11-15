Actress Tina Fey, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for ''30 Rock'', poses with her award at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES "30 Rock" perpetual unlucky-in-love heroine Liz Lemon is finally getting her happy ending, as NBC invited fans on Thursday to watch her get married this month.

After a string of bad boyfriends and unsuccessful romances, Lemon, played by comedienne Tina Fey, finds her soul mate in budding entrepreneur Criss Chross, who owns an organic gourmet hotdog food truck, played by actor James Marsden on the show.

"Ms. Elizabeth Miervaldis Lemon presents herself to be married to Mr. Crisstopher Rick Chross...But not in a creepy way that perpetuates the idea that brides are virgins and women are property," NBC said in a mock wedding announcement, true to Lemon's feminist principles.

The wedding episode will be aired on November 29, during the Emmy-winning show's seventh and final season.

While Lemon, 42, has never made it down the aisle before, she has had a couple of doomed engagements in past seasons, including her British boyfriend Wesley Snipes (Michael Sheen), whom she almost settled for before finding love with pilot Carol Burnett (Matt Damon).

The hapless singleton has also endured eventful dates with celebrities such as actor James Franco (along with his Japanese body pillow) and Conan O'Brien.

"30 Rock," created by Fey and inspired by her stint as head writer for "Saturday Night Live", follows the day-to-day life of fictional NBC sketch comedy show "TGS with Tracy Jordan," and also stars Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and Jane Krakowski.

