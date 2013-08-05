Rapper Curtis ''50 Cent'' Jackson arrives for the premiere of the movie '2 Guns' in New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LOS ANGELES U.S. rapper 50 Cent pleaded not guilty on Monday to allegedly kicking his ex-girlfriend and a judge ordered him to stay away from the woman and get rid of his guns.

The Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, wore a suit and stood silently at the hearing stemming from a June incident at the condominium of his former girlfriend, model Daphne Narvaez, who is the mother of his child.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Bernard Kamins ordered 50 Cent to have no contact with Narvaez and to turn over any firearms he might have to police or sell them.

The 38-year-old rapper was charged last month with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence and four counts of vandalism after he allegedly kicked open a door at Narvaez's condo in the Toluca Lake community of Los Angeles, kicked her and destroyed a piece of furniture, a chandelier and a television. The property damage was valued at $7,100.

The rapper faces a maximum penalty of five years in jail and $46,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.

The city attorney's office has said that the altercation started over an allegation of relationship Narvaez had.

50 Cent shot to fame with his 2003 debut studio album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," which has sold about 15 million copies globally, making it one of the best-selling rap albums of all time.

He also starred in the 2005 semi-autobiographical film of the same name. He has had roles in the 2006 war drama "Home of the Brave" and the upcoming crime-thriller "The Frozen Ground," which stars Nicolas Cage and John Cusack.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Bill Trott)