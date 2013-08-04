'Wonder Woman' and 'Blade Runner 2049' showcased at Vegas convention
LAS VEGAS Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
ABC television executives are talking with George Lucas' Lucasfilm studio about making TV shows based on characters developed by the studio that created the "Star Wars" franchise, according to the president of Disney's ABC Entertainment Group.
"We've started conversations with them," Paul Lee told a gathering of TV critics meeting Sunday in Beverly Hills. "I have an inkling in my mind, but they have a lot on their plate."
Disney bought Lucasfilm in October for $4.1 billion and has said it intends to make a seventh "Star Wars" film in 2015 and a new one every two or three years thereafter.
This autumn, ABC will begin airing "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," it's first network program based on Marvel comic book characters since Disney paid $4.2 billion to buy the comic book and film studio in 2009.
NEW YORK Italian novelist Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel "My Brilliant Friend" is headed to television as an eight-part series, U.S. cable channel HBO and Italy's RAI television said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES An actor best known for his role in the "Power Rangers" children's television series who admitted stabbing his roommate to death with a sword during an argument was sentenced on Thursday to six years in California state prison.