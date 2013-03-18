Cast members of the TV series ''The Newsroom'' (L-R) Alison Pill, Thomas Sadoski, Dev Patel, Olivia Munn and John Gallagher Jr. arrive at the HBO after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

The multigenerational comedy/drama "Parenthood" and the HBO series "The Newsroom" were among eight programs winning annual Television Academy Honors recognizing socially conscious programming, the group that hands out the Emmy Awards said on Monday.

Joining the two shows were "A Smile as Big as The Moon," "D.L. Hughley: The Endangered List," "Half The Sky: Turning Oppression Into Opportunity For Women Worldwide," "Hunger Hits Home," "Nick News with Linda Ellerbee" and "One Nation Under Dog: Stories of Fear, Loss & Betrayal."

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said the winning shows have used television to create positive social change by focusing attention on topics such as women's oppression around the world, childhood hunger in America, the increasing support for special education, honest reporting of news, childhood AIDS, post-traumatic stress disorder, and the inhumane treatment of dogs.

"Each year we are seeing more and more programs that educate as well as entertain which is exactly what the Television Academy Honors is all about," said Lynn Roth, a co-chair of the academy committee.

Last season NBC's "Parenthood" tackled topics such as breast cancer, a wedding, children leaving for college, aging parents, post-traumatic stress disorder, adoption and autism.

On "The Newsroom," characters struggle to gather and report the news with integrity while confronting corporate and commercial obstacles and personal complications.

Past winners of the honors, which have been awarded since 2008, include "Boston Legal," "The Big C," "Rescue Me," "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," "Dr. Oz Show," "Brothers and Sisters" and "Glee".

The awards will be presented on May 9 at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by actress Dana Delaney.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Mohammad Zargham)