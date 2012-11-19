AC/DC lead vocalist Brian Johnson (L) and Angus Young performs at the O2 Millennium Dome stadium in London April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

NEW YORK AC/DC'S entire catalogue, including 20 studio and live albums and three compilations will be available on iTunes for the first time worldwide, Columbia Records and Apple said on Monday.

Until now the Australian heavy metal group that was formed by two brothers, Angus and Malcolm Young, in 1973, had refused to put their music on Apple Inc's online music store.

"AC/DC's thunderous and primal rock and roll has excited fans for generations with their raw and rebellious brand of music, which also resonates with millions of new fans discovering AC/DC everyday," Columbia Records and Apple, said in a statement announcing the deal.

"Their growing legion of fans will now experience the intensity of AC/DC's music in a way that has never been heard before," they added.

The group's 1976 debut album "High Voltage," its classic "Back In Black" and 2008's "Black Ice" are among the albums available on iTunes.

All the of music has been mastered for iTunes and fans can download entire albums or individual songs.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Paul Casciato)