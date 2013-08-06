Books written by and about the late actor Bob Hope are among the items purchased during a garage sale at the actor's estate in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, California December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

NEW YORK Furniture, art and memorabilia from the estate of U.S. comedian Bob Hope, including presidential books and photographs, will be sold at live and online auctions next month, Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, said on Tuesday.

Hope, whose career in vaudeville, radio, film and television spanned six decades, died at age 100 in 2003.

The actor and singer starred in dozens of films, including a series of "Road" movies with actor Bing Crosby, hosted television specials and entertained U.S. troops around the globe with his United Service Organization (USO) shows from 1942-1988.

Proceeds from the sales on September 20-21, which could fetch as much as $1 million, will go to the Bob and Dolores Hope Charitable Foundation.

"This collection represents over 60 years of Hope's illustrious career. It take us back to his vaudevillian days and all the way through his time on the golf course," Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions, said in a statement.

An antique George I bureau cabinet, with a pre-sale estimate of up to $70,000, two Turkish carpets valued at $25,000 and $30,000, and a John F. Kennedy inscribed photograph to Hope, which could sell for up to $6,000, are among the highlights of the sales from the collection.

An avid golfer, Hope established an annual PGA Tour pro-am golf tournament played in the Palm Springs, California, area to raise funds for charity. His collection of putters, tees, golf memorabilia and his personal golf cart will also go under the hammer.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Jackie Frank)