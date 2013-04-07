Set phasers to sell - and sell big.

Captain Kirk's "Star Trek" phaser gun from the second pilot of the wildly popular 1960s television series sold for a hefty $231,000 on Saturday in Los Angeles, Julien's Auctions said.

The phaser, created at the request of "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry for use by William Shatner, who played Kirk in the beloved sci-fi show, had been estimated to sell for about $50,000, but achieved more than four times that including commission.

Other extraterrestrial highlights at the two-day Hollywood Legends sale of hundreds of costumes, memorabilia, props and other items included the "alien survey buggy" seen aboard the Nostromo in the 1979 movie "Alien," which sold for $10,625, and a complete costume worn by Anubis, played by Carlos Lauchu, in the 1994 movie "Stargate," which sold for $16,250, more than three times the estimate.

An archive of autographs from Academy Award winners fetched $15,625, while a 1966 Imperial Crown car nicknamed the Black Beauty built for the 2011 production of "The Green Hornet" movie sold for $46,875. It was the only one of several versions left intact after production, Julien's said.

Old Hollywood was represented as well. Claudette Colbert's "Cleopatra" cape from the lavish 1934 Cecil B. DeMille film sold for $5,625, while a Munchkins flowerpot hat from 1939's "The Wizard of Oz" made $15,000.

Fast-forwarding to the 1980s, Christopher Reeve's "Superman IV" flying suit sold for $25,000, in line with the estimate.

Items connected to film siren Marilyn Monroe continued to draw interest some 50 years after her death: a nightshirt fetched $15,000, a bra from "Some Like It Hot" sold for $28,125 and a one of her cocktail dresses soared to $25,000, more than four times the estimate. Monroe's Capo di Monte cups and saucers sold for $17,500.

