LONDON A watch adapted for the fictional British spy 007 in the James Bond movies sold for nearly 104,000 pounds ($160,000) at a pop culture auction on Wednesday after being bought, strapless, at car boot sale for 25 pounds.

The Breitling Top Time, worn by actor Sean Connery during 007's mission to find stolen atomic bombs the 1965 movie "Thunderball", was estimated to sell for between 40,000 and 60,000 pounds.

Auction house Christie's said this was the first watch to be modified by the Q branch in the Bond movies and was equipped with a "Geiger counter" to help the suave secret agent detect the emission of nuclear radiation in the film.

Made by Breitling in 1962, it was adapted by the James Bond art department and was the only example produced for the movie, a Christie's spokeswoman said.

She was unable to give details on the vendor or purchaser of the watch that was one of 252 lots at the auction house's pop culture sale.

Among the many other items sold were Bob Dylan lyrics for an unreleased song and actress Elizabeth Taylor's first wedding dress, which she wore as an 18-year-old when she married Conrad Hilton Junior in 1950 in one of the social events of that year attended by over 700 guests.

"The dress symbolizes one of the most iconic off-screen moments of ‘Golden Age Hollywood'," Christie's said in a statement.

The dress sold for nearly 122,000 pounds after an estimated sale price of 30,000 to 50,000 pounds.

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Paul Casciato)