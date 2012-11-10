LOS ANGELES Judy Garland's blue and white gingham dress from "The Wizard of Oz" sold for $480,0000 at auction on Saturday, Julien's Auctions said.

The price for the pinafore dress and white puffy-sleeved blouse that Garland wore throughout the 1939 film classic was in line with estimates from the Beverly Hills auction house, but below the sky-high figures paid last year for Hollywood costumes worn by Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn.

The buyer of the Judy Garland dress, made by MGM costume designer Adrian, was not identified.

Other highlights of the Hollywood Icons sale included a dress worn by Julie Andrews for "The Sound of Music," which sold for $38,400.

Prices have soared in recent years for top Hollywood costumes. Marilyn Monroe's white "subway dress" from the 1955 movie "The Seven Year Itch" sold for $4.6 million last year, and Audrey Hepburn's Ascot dress from "My Fair Lady" fetched $3.7 million.

Cake from two British royal weddings also fetched high prices. Julien's said that representatives of PawnUp.com led the bidding to obtain a slice of cake from Prince William's and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding ($7,500) and from Prince Charles' and Princess Diana's 1981 nuptials ($1,375).

