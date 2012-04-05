Singer Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. Beyonce and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, will welcome their first child next spring. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES R&B superstar Beyonce gave fans some insight into her private life on Thursday with the relaunch of her website, featuring intimate snapshots of her daily routines the singer has carefully shielded from the public until now.

"This is my life, today, over the years - through my eyes. My family, my travels, my love. This is where I share with you. This will continue to grow as I do," the singer wrote on her new website.

Beyonce.com features a montage of candid shots from the singer's personal life including pictures of her on holiday, with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, and family and during her pregnancy.

One 15-second video shows the singer posing by a blue ivy tree during while pregnant, which perhaps provided the inspiration for her newborn daughter's name, Blue Ivy Carter.

"It's been a long time coming, but I finally have my own place on the web," the singer posted on her Facebook page, where she has 34 million fans.

Beyonce also took the opportunity of launching her new site to tweet her 3.5 million Twitter fans for first time.

The "Single Ladies" singer has kept her private life under wraps in the past, including getting married to Jay-Z in a shroud of secrecy in April 2008 and waiting five months after the event to debut her wedding ring.

But Beyonce, 30 and Jay-Z, 42, who were estimated to be worth $72 million by Forbes in 2011, have been slowly lifting the veil on their luxury life.

The couple released intimate pictures of Blue Ivy through social networking site Tumblr in February, shunning the popular celebrity choice of a lucrative magazine deal.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)