LAS VEGAS Nevada authorities are investigating reports that Bobbi Kristina Brown, the 19-year-old daughter of late singer Whitney Houston, was gambling while underage at a Las Vegas hotel last weekend.

The investigation follows a video posted by celebrity website TMZ.com that appeared to show Brown sitting at a slot machine at the city's MGM Grand hotel and casino on Saturday.

Brown, Houston's only child, was in Las Vegas to receive an award on her mother's behalf at the Billboard Music Awards show on Sunday at the hotel.

Nevada state law prohibits gambling by anyone under 21. Minors caught gambling are subject to up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.

"We've received the reports, have been notified of the video from multiple sources and have an investigation open," said David Salas, deputy chief of enforcement at the Gaming Control Board.

If the MGM Grand allowed Brown to gamble, the casino may be subject to a larger fine, Salas said. He said investigators haven't decided whether to interview Brown.

The MGM Grand is cooperating with the probe, hotel spokeswoman Yvette Monet said.

Salas said there were "numerous examples of minors being cited" for gambling, but he couldn't recall the last time a case involved the child of a celebrity.

Brown is the daughter of Houston and her ex-husband, singer Bobby Brown. She was hospitalized twice for anxiety after her mother was found dead in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub in February from what authorities said was accidental drowning triggered by cocaine use and heart disease.

Brown is now being raised by her uncle and aunt, Gary and Pat Houston, and her life without her mother is to be chronicled in an upcoming reality show for Lifetime television.

(Editing by Jill Serjeant)