Anne Hathaway back in 'Colossal' independent comedy
TORONTO Anne Hathaway has ventured back into independent cinema to star in one of the quirkiest films of the year, "Colossal", which she refuses to categorize.
LONDON New pastel portraits by American singer Bob Dylan will go on show for the first time at London's National Portrait Gallery next month, the gallery said on Monday.
The 12 new works in the "Bob Dylan Face Value" exhibition in September represent the latest portrait studies from the "Blowin' in the Wind" singer who has sketched and drawn since childhood, but only began exhibiting six years ago.
"Bob Dylan is one of the most influential cultural figures of our time," National Portrait Gallery Director Sandy Naime said in a statement.
"I am delighted that we can now share these 12 sketches which were made for display at the National Portrait Gallery."
The portraits represent characters, with an amalgamation of features Dylan has collected from life, memory and his imagination and fashioned into people, some real and some fictitious.
Dylan, 72, has exhibited previous art collections of sketches, gouaches and watercolors in the past in other cities around the world.
The singer's ballads like "Blowin' in the Wind" became anthems of the civil rights and anti-war movement in the United States, while the musical innovation and cynical lyrics of "Like a Rolling Stone" established him as a counter-culture symbol.
(Reporting by Paul Casciato)
LOS ANGELES Actor Chris Evans, known for playing superheroes Captain America and The Human Torch, takes on a different kind of role in his latest film "Gifted", and spoke about being a celebrity in the digital age while promoting the film.
LOS ANGELES A thousand-year-old Japanese poem inspired filmmaker Makoto Shinkai to create "Your Name," an animated story that weaves love and time travel into what he called a message of hope for Japanese millennials.