Cast member Elsa Pataky poses at the premiere of the new film, ''Fast & Furious 6'' at Universal Citywalk in Los Angeles May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

The sixth "Fast & Furious" action movie raced past comedy sequel "The Hangover Part III" to lead U.S. and Canadian box office charts through Sunday, putting the film on track to claim victory for the U.S. Memorial Day weekend.

"Fast & Furious 6," a sequel in the street-racing franchise starring Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, rung up an estimated $98.5 million at domestic theaters from Friday through Sunday. The movie was on pace to reach $122.2 million by the end of Memorial Day on Monday, distributor Universal Pictures projected.

The third "Hangover" comedy brought in $42.4 million Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates, and was likely to finish with $52 million over four days. The film stars Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis as friends who are lured back to Las Vegas, the site of an earlier bachelor party that spun out of control.

In third place, sci-fi sequel "Star Trek Into Darkness" pulled in $38 million during its second weekend in domestic theaters and was expected to add another $10 million on Monday.

Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, released "Fast & Furious 6." Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. studio distributed "The Hangover Part III." "Star Trek Into Darkness" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sandra Maler)