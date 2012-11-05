Cast member Brad Pitt poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film ''Killing Them Softly'', in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

LOS ANGELES Actor Brad Pitt has turned his talents to creating furniture for a luxury design house with a high-end collection inspired by both Art Nouveau and Art Deco, according to Architectural Digest.

Pitt, who collaborated on the collection with U.S. furniture designer Frank Pollaro, discussed his inspirations for the capsule collection in the December issue of the magazine.

"I'm drawn to furniture design as complete architecture on a minor scale," Pitt said. "I am obsessively bent on quality, to an unhealthy degree."

Pitt said it was his obsession that introduced him to Pollaro, whom he said embodies the "same mad spirit of the craftsmen of yore, with their obsessive attention to detail."

The dozen-piece collection, which will be unveiled by the Pollaro furniture house in New York between November 13 and 15, will include tables, chairs, an elaborate bed and a bathtub made of marble.

The 48-year-old "Fight Club" actor said he was influenced by Scottish architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh's Glasgow Rose, drawn with a continuous line. He designed his collection with the fluidity of a single line, be it geometric or circular.

"There is something more grand at play, as if you could tell the story of one's life with a single line — from birth to death, with all the bloody triumphs and perceived humiliating losses, even boredoms, along the way," the actor said.

Pitt has previously worked with well-known architects for his Make It Right foundation to create affordable quality housing for the victims of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. He also designed a diamond ring for his partner, Angelina Jolie, when the couple got engaged earlier this year.

The actor also became the latest and first male face of Chanel's iconic women's fragrance Chanel No.5 last month, mystifying critics and fashionistas with an enigmatic video commercial.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Patricia Reaney, Bernard Orr)