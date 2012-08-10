An aerial view of the 17th-century Chateau Miraval, the $60 million estate which is owned by actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is seen in the village of Correns, southern France, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

CORRENS, France Rumors of a weekend wedding between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie sent photographers and reporters rushing to the couple's chateau in southern France on Thursday, but local officials said they had no knowledge of any impending nuptials.

Local newspaper Var Matin categorically denied a France 3 TV report that the wedding could take place on Saturday and village hall staff said no bans had been published.

Security was tight at the 17th-century Chateau Miraval in the Var, which the couple, dubbed Brangelina by celebrity media, bought in 2008. No frantic preparations were visible, according to a Reuters reporter at the scene.

"We don't know anything about it," Patrick Mareschi, deputy culture secretary of the nearby village of Correns, told Reuters.

"Under French law couples have to get married at the town hall. Unlike with a religious wedding, there's no way a couple can hold a civil ceremony at their own home," he added.

Since Pitt and Jolie announced their engagement earlier this year, Rumors have been swirling that they could tie the knot this summer at their $60 million French estate.

Representatives of the Hollywood power couple did not return calls for comment.

(Writing By Vicky Buffery; editing by Jill Serjeant and Andre Grenon)