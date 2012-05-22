Bristol Palin arrives at the Candie's Foundation 10th anniversary Event to Prevent benefit in New York May 3, 2011. The aim of the organization is to prevent teenage pregnancy. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

LOS ANGELES Bristol Palin, among America's most famous young single mothers, returns to the national spotlight next month in a TV reality show spotlighting what producers called her "journey into growing womanhood".

Lifetime television said the series, "Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp" would begin airing on June 19.

It will follow the oldest daughter of Tea Party favorite Sarah Palin, and look at Bristol's life as a single mom to her young son Tripp as the pair move from their home in Alaska to Los Angeles and back again.

Palin, 21, hit the headlines in 2008 when it was learned she was pregnant at age 17, just days after her conservative mother was picked as Republican presidential candidate John McCain's running mate.

The young woman has since become a paid speaker on teen pregnancy prevention, written a book and appeared on TV show "Dancing With the Stars."

Sarah Palin's own reality show "Sarah Palin's Alaska", which showed her and her family hunting and fishing in their home state, aired for one season in 2010. Palin announced last year that she had decided not to run for U.S. president in 2012.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)